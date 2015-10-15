General Mills And Biz Markie Launch Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms Contest

Who needs a sneaky leprechaun when you can have Biz Markie? The legendary rapper, “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” children’s beatbox tutor , among other titles, has now teamed with General Mills and agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York to launch what the brand calls “the unicorn of the cereal world.”

The Biz has adapted his 1989 hit song “Just a Friend” to launch a contest for just 10 limited edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. That’s right, the brand has finally dispensed with its thinly-veiled attempt at any nutrition whatsoever and embraced its breakfast candy destiny, even if only for a few short days.

To win a box of your own, the brand is asking fans to share a photo of themselves holding an imaginary box of Lucky Charms on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between October 14 and 18 using the hashtag #Lucky10Sweepstakes.

It’s the latest move by General Mills to try turning the tide of declining cereal sales over the last decade by targeting nostalgia-loving adults. Last year the company decided to honor the passionate requests of fans and bring back French Toast Crunch, and CEO Ken Powell told analysts that Lucky Charms sales were booming since it had started targeting its advertising more to adults.