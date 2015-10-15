Let Westin Hotels And McSweeney’s Create Your Ultimate Out Of Office Message

According to a study by Oxford Economics , last year American workers on average used just 16 vacation days of their available 21. That added up to about 169 million vacation days and $52.4 billion in lost benefits. In a new campaign, by agency BBH New York, Westin Hotels & Resorts is trying to encourage us all to smarten up and take better vacation days.

To help, the brand partnered with McSweeney’s to create the ultimate out of office message generator. Why waste time writing an automated email when you could be spending it planning that ski trip or beach getaway? Let the award-winning folks at McSweeney’s craft it instead.

By the time you get back, you’ll be relaxed, motivated and ready to answer when you boss says, “Hey Squeeeeeee-eee-e-e-e-eee-eee-e, come to my office.