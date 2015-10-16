From Sleep Habits To How Oprah Gets Stuff Done: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how Oprah does everything, picked up 15 new ways to be more productive, and found out how sleep affects performance.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 12.

Some tried and true methods for staying productive can’t be beat, like getting enough sleep. But some others might take you a little more out of your comfort zone. For instance, have you considered playing musical chairs or regularly turning your smartphone all the way off?

“That whole thing about multitasking? That’s a joke for me,” Oprah tells Fast Company. “When I try to do that, I don’t do anything well.” This week we learned how Winfrey runs a vast and growing media empire without losing her focus or her cool.

No matter who you are, time is likely one of your scarcest resources. This week we learned how execs at Google and Airbnb, a top designer, and an A-list comedian make the most of their busy days.

Scientists believe the ideal amount of sleep you need to operate at your best is 7.7 hours. Too much or too little, the research says, and you’ll spend the next day in a fog. So we put that theory to a (thoroughly unscientific) test this week, using three variously well-rested Fast Company staffers–then filmed the results.

A well-thought-out list is a thing of beauty. But according to one expert list maker, most people “aren’t sure how to create lists that actually help . . . The key is making the right lists and being strategic in how they’re used.”