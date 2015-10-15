This Couple Is So Obsessed With “Game of Thrones,” They Took A Vacay To Croatia

Your summer vacation photos can’t touch this: Asta Skujytė-Razmienė and her husband traveled to Croatia over the summer to track down filming locations in Game of Thrones.

Although HBO has confirmed Game of Thrones will not be shooting in Croatia for season six due to “based on story and location needs,” Skujytė-Razmienė’s diligence should not go unappreciated.

“Some places were really easy to find–Dubrovnik, for example, is just like one huge filming set,” Skujytė-Razmienė says in a post. “But other spots (like streets in Split) we found either after a looong search or just stumbled upon by an accident. I want to share the result of our ‘scene hunt’ hoping that it will inspire others to do this same!”

Check out Skujytė-Razmienė’s photo series here.