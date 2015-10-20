7 Traits That Make Or Break Your Personal Brand

Whether you realize it or not, you’re a brand. Your brand is your persona, and if yours isn’t great, it could be costing you opportunities, says Charles Koppelman, CEO of CAK Entertainment, a brand management agency with clients that include Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Adam Levine, Nicki Minaj, and Wendy Williams.

“In business, it’s vital to have a positive personal brand that speaks to who you are,” says Koppelman, who is the former chairman and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. “Your brand is what you want people to think about you when you leave them.”

A personal brand should be authentic and natural: “Someone should be able to spend five minutes talking to you, and after that conversation, have an impression of what your personal brand is,” Koppelman says. “They should walk away thinking, ‘This guy is friendly’ or ‘This woman is a lot of fun.’ They should know who you are, and if they want to speak to you again.”

While your brand is built over time, it can become difficult to change, making it important to identify and align your brand with your goals. While building a positive personal brand comes easily to some people, others will have to work at it. Here are seven traits that contribute to your personal brand, and what you should know about each:

Develop a persona that is reachable, says Koppelman. “Always answer the phone–it’s an unusual trait,” he says. “If you don’t, you may never know what the person wants.”

When people know you always answer your emails and phone calls, opportunities will come more frequently, he says.

Always put your best self forward, says Koppelman, even if you don’t feel like it.