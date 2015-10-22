A Bunker Fit For Billionaires Lets You Enjoy The Apocalypse In Luxury

When you think of preppers, you probably imagine folks in military fatigues loading up dingy bunkers with bottled water and canned food and browsing for the very best kind of air filter in the internet. But a buried bunker doesn’t have to feel like a tomb.

Wealthy survivalists, Vice reports, can book a room in the apocalypse-proof Vivos Indiana, a luxury bunker at an undisclosed location (although probably in Indiana, right?) Here’s the blurb:

Vivos Indiana is a one of the most fortified, nuclear hardened shelters within our network, located within a one-day drive from anywhere in the Midwest and the Eastern seaboard of America. Built during the Cold War to withstand a 20 megaton blast, within just a few miles, this impervious underground complex accommodates up to 80 people, for a minimum of one year of fully autonomous survival, without needing to return to the surface.

I’m not sure about you, but if I’m going to spend a year locked in a subterranean spa, I certainly don’t want to be cooped up with 79 rich, entitled survivalists. The roster of members currently includes doctors, plumbers, teachers, and chefs, but you’ll also be trapped down there with retired military officers, people from banking and finance, and police.

That said, the facilities look excellent, way beyond five-star. The facility features geothermal heating, a deep water well, and even a fleet of bicycles. These are good for getting around the massive facility, but will also be an excellent way to get around on the surface when all the other survivors are battling Mad Max-style for what little gasoline remains.

Not that you or I would make it inside. The Vivos network (there are other shelters) selects candidates based on a number of criteria, as well as their possession of relevant and useful skills.

Not sure when you might need to head for the safety of your fancy bunker? Vivos provides a handy checklist, including the following danger signs:

When all gun sales are banned.

When giant sink holes open up all around the world.

When everyone can see a second sun.

Buying a share in a Vivos bunker will cost around $35,000, which isn’t bad if you need to live out the whole year that the facility is designed for–that’s just $96 per night. Over in Europe, though, you’ll need a cool $3 to $5 million to buy a spot in Vivos Europa One, a Soviet-built Cold-War-era facility in Germany aimed at high net-worth families. “They can enjoy swimming pools, a wine cellar, and living quarters they are encouraged to customize with fittings created by their favorite yacht designers,” says Vice’s Lynn Parramore.