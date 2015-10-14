Snapchat Pitches Sponsored Lenses To Advertisers At Staggering Rates

Snapchat only debuted its Lenses feature last month, but seemingly has high expectations for it: The messaging app is pitching advertisers on sponsoring Lenses for as much as $700,000 a day, according to a report from BuzzFeed .

Internal documents show that Snapchat is anticipating sponsored Lenses to garner 11 million views per day from Sunday through Thursday, with an expected 12 million views on Fridays and Saturdays and 16 million views on holidays. The fees Snapchat is asking advertisers to cough up are similarly hefty: $450,000 per day for Sunday to Thursday, $500,000 for Fridays and Saturdays, and $700,000 for holidays.

Snapchat launched Lenses to give users the ability to accessorize their selfies with goofy graphics, including firework explosions and lightning bolts. Advertisers could use the filters as a creative way to promote new products that might appeal to a younger audience, a concept that has already been tested through Snapchat’s geofilters, which users can use on their selfies depending on their location. In June, McDonald’s teamed up with Snapchat to make sponsored geofilters, allowing users to send snazzy Snaps with graphics of burgers and fries. And in August, a political advocacy group opposed to the Iran nuclear deal created a Snapchat filter that urged voters to “Tell Senator Cardin: No to the bad Iran deal!” The filter targeted Democratic senator Ben Cardin, who had not yet decided how he would vote on the deal.

[via BuzzFeed]