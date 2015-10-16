American Horror Slack: An “American Horror Story” Recap For Cord Cutters

Welcome to American Horror Slack, where Fast Company‘s illustrious (read: procrastinating) binge-watching crew Mac and KC watch the latest episode of American Horror Story: Hotel–at work–and post running commentary in Slack. Think of us as a second-screen squad for cord cutters while you dive into episode 2: “Chutes and Ladders.” (And you might want to slip into a plastic bag before you dive–this season is gory!) As the season goes on, we hope to have some Super Special Surprise Guests join us in AHS, but if not you’re stuck with us. So get comfortable. Maybe pick up a life-size David Bowie body pillow or something.