(Male) Ad Agency Execs Speak Out On Gender Equality

Too few women in senior roles across the creative industries risks undermining not just quality of work but creative and business performance, according to senior industry executives participating in a new diversity campaign called Token Man .

In a series of interviews conducted by senior female agency executives, senior male executives discuss the challenges women face working in agencies–in creative departments and technology roles, especially–and what is being done and should be done to adjust the industry’s current gender imbalance.

10 Token Man Take Outs Challenge traditional structures Question corporate cultures Don’t confuse equal opportunity with treating everyone the same Put talent first, then gender Lead by example… …but also champion from the bottom up Treat (all) employees as you would your client Don’t fear positive discrimination Vive la difference! Reap the business benefits

“The initial focus was on creative departments where women are least likely to be found and laddish cultures still dominate,” explains Token Man co-founder Emma Perkins, Executive Creative Director at Lowe Open. “But we spread the net further because though ratio’s elsewhere are better, women are still widely underrepresented, especially at senior, board level positions.”

Perkins has attended numerous debates and events about women in advertising and marketing communications over the past 20 years but says discussions almost exclusively involve just women. But it was a recent conversation with Daniele Fiandaca, with whom she had previously worked at Cheil UK, that sparked the idea for Token Man.

“I ran an event to recruit more women creative directors to Creative Social at which I, as a man, found myself in the unusual position of being in the minority,” says Fiandaca, founder of brands and technology consultancy Mutant, and co-founder of creative directors’ collective Creative Social.

The network has been working to grow its female membership for a number of years, and in 2008 around 34 creative directors and digital agency heads at a Creative Social Florence event re-staged the The Last Supper for a photo shoot, that graphically represented the gender inequality debate.

“I already understood the importance of diversity,” Fiandaca says. “But only when I was the only man in the room did I experience for the first time the feeling of being outnumbered and out of step with the conversations around me.”