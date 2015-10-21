Why Snapchat’s Live Stories Are The Most Powerful New Social Media

My first experience with a Snapchat Story was in college at the University of Tennessee, from an anonymous account called vol_snaps (we’re the Volunteers). It mostly consisted of lots of pics of alcohol-fueled partying. In the midst of all of that was a real glimpse of the collegiate experience, highlighting the times we pulled all-nighters in the library or sledded down our campus’s giant hill on cardboard beer cases.

Last year, Snapchat started to curate what it first called “Our Story” and is now called Live Stories. The format is an amalgamation of snaps, submitted mostly by users and assembled by Snapchat staff. The stitched-together photos and videos—a messy, shaky camera version of live-tweeting—holds true storytelling potential. There’s a little bit of every social media platform in a Live Story, though mostly a bit like Instagram and Vine fused into one, which is probably why the platform is such a hit. It’s its own narrative form, but it feels familiar.

Live stories run the gamut of topics, and their broad scope is a key to their appeal. Earlier this fall, Snapchat did a Passport series, spotlighting a different city or country each day with images of national foods and monuments. They were both educational and entertaining: I learned about language in Krakow, food in Paris, and partying in nearly every foreign city that got their moment in the spotlight. (Hint: it’s not too different from partying in the U.S.)

In watching Live Stories every day for a month, I saw topical ones, such as a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Concert and festival stories are consistently well done. At Spain’s La Tomatina festival, for example, the compilation captured the visceral fun that can only come from being doused in overripe tomatoes and participating in the world’s biggest food fight. Music festivals, such as Seattle’s Bumbershoot, do an excellent job of alternating between the onstage action such as headliner Ellie Goulding singing “Love Me Like You Do” and the exhilaration in the crowd as the music, alcohol, and crowdsurfing marathon continues.

They’re also arguably Snapchat’s new most important product. Live Stories draw 10 million to 20 million pairs of Millennial eyeballs every day. Whereas Snapchat Discover is still figuring out who it is and which content works best, live stories are intuitive. After all, individuals were already (and still are) making them. The platform is compelling precisely because it’s interactive, it’s temporary, and it’s a glimpse into another life—just like television was for previous generations.