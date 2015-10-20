The Two Counterintuitive Things You Should Do After Getting Fired

However you’re feeling–and chances are you’re feeling something, and plenty of it–there are two things you need to do, and you might not like either of them.

After getting fired, the impulse to walk out the door and never look back can be really powerful.

Resist it. “Approaching your supervisor is one of the most important things to do” after a firing, says career coach Pamela Weinberg. “Don’t do it that day. Take the weekend, think about it, then put together an email that’s more dispassionate” than you actually feel. Then have a colleague or trusted friend read it to make sure it’s as neutral as possible.

Why? According to Weinberg, there are two reasons. First, you want to be able to agree on the reason you were let go. That way, when you apply for another position, your narrative and your past employers won’t be at odds when your prospective new employer asks what happened.

You probably won’t get a reference from your supervisor, but you’ll have established what it was about your working relationship that wasn’t a good fit. By defining that in terms your company can vouch for, you’ll bolster the case you make to future hiring managers for why the next opportunity is a better match.

The second reason to talk to your boss is to see what you can learn. Weinberg recently worked with a client who was one of two employees to be laid off. Her advice to him was to think self-critically: “Why do you think if they chose two people to let go that you were one of those people?”