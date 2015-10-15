Best Made’s Weather Station Tells You When It’s Just Right Outside

Most folks who’ve slogged through miserably humid summers will tell you that 85-degree heat isn’t the same in New York City as it is in Los Angeles. Comfort is a function of temperature and humidity, and the Weather Station from Best Made Co. seeks to take the guesswork out of when it’s tolerable outside.

The retro gadget features a thermometer and hygrometer. The station, which should be placed outside, distills the numeric readings into intuitive categories: too hot, too cold, or just right. (And the same is true for humidity.) When the two gauges intersect in the crosshatches, you know it’s ideal outside. If they meet over the black section, it’s hot, but manageable. Anywhere else and you should be prepared to be uncomfortable. It’s a clever way to communicate the abstract topic of relative humidity in a way that Goldilocks would approve.

Find the Weather Station over at bestmadeco.com for $172.