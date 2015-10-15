One Of TV’s Best-Kept Secrets, “Please Like Me” Grows Up

If you ask Josh Thomas to describe his dramedy Please Like Me in three words or less, he comes up blank.

“I’m sorry. I’m a letdown. I’m a disgrace,” says the Australian comedian. “I’m just baffled. There are no words or themes that come to mind.”

Josh Thomas

That might sound like a vote of no confidence coming from the show’s creator, writer, and star, but Please Like Me, which premieres its third season Friday night on millennial-centric cable network Pivot, can’t be neatly summarized. Much like other semi-autobiographical series (think HBO’s Girls or FX’s Louie), Please Like Me doesn’t readily fit into straightforward comedy or drama designations. Take the overstuffed pilot, which opens with main character Josh realizing he’s gay because his girlfriend tells him so, and ends with him moving in with his mother following her failed suicide attempt. From there, the series is a balancing act of high highs and low lows, true to the lives depicted by the characters in each episode.

So when Thomas struggles to find the right words to describe a show that opts for the relative mundaneness of everyday living rather than Breaking Bad-style dramatic arcs, you can’t blame him. “There are never any themes,” says Thomas. “Just people trying their best.”

The same can be said for 28-year-old Thomas, who spent six years workshopping the show from old stand-up comedy routines and life experiences before watching it get switched at the last minute from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s main channel to the younger, smaller ABC2 channel. What might have looked like bad news at the time ultimately led to Pivot, Participant Media’s new cable channel, taking notice and ordering a second season as part of its launch lineup. Please Like Me’s realistic portrayals of LGBT relationships and mental health made it a natural fit for the socially-conscious network, even getting a third season renewal before the second one had aired.

Since then, the show has racked up its share of strong reviews as well as a few award nominations, including one for the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series. But critical praise aside, Thomas’s focus is and always has been writing as much as he knows and doing it as honestly as possible. That concern with authenticity (who couldn’t relate to Josh asking his parents for money or spending too much time on his phone on a date?) is a key part of what makes Please Like Me one of the most relatable shows on television.

This year, however, might represent something of a turning point for the series, which finds Josh and his friends continuing their begrudging transition into adulthood. In a season three promo, one character proclaims, “This is it. We’re not practicing anymore.” The sentiment might carry some weight with Thomas, who also found himself in new territory this season, as he stopped pulling on personal details for his scripts. “We went in with nothing. We used up all our life experiences,” he says.