Sowing The Seeds Of Growth

Slight imperfections can mean the difference between a sale and a lost product. To meet those expectations, managing perfect delivery timing and conditions is critical. But for smaller suppliers, managing production and demand is complicated enough; worrying about the logistics of perfect delivery can be an added distraction and expense.
Ryder makes delivery logistics seamless.
When Ryder partnered with Windmill Farms–a plant nursery facing seasonal demand spikes–Ryder delivered an on-demand transportation system that significantly reduced operating costs. Windmill Farms was able to return their focus to core products and scale production without worrying about managing an increasingly complex distribution chain. Ryder makes it simple.