Monty Python Fans, It’s Your Holy Grail: 14 Minutes Of Lost Terry Gilliam Animation

It’s been 40 years, but now Monty Python completists can finally get a look at some Terry Gilliam animated footage that didn’t make it into Holy Grail. Better late than never.

The glib, silly images that accompany Monty Python and the Holy Grail, most famously embodied by the enormous foot of God, were of a piece with the loose, learned, kitchen-sink style of the rest of the film. Previously, we’ve seen extended scenes and outtakes from the live-action majority of the movie, but until now, we’ve never known what kind of animated madness was left on the cutting-room floor.

With the special 40th anniversary Blu-ray edition of the film coming October 27, not only do we get to see these wayward illustrations, but Gilliam recorded commentary over them to explain why they didn’t make it into the film. The reasoning ranges from “simply not good enough” to far more complicated matters. Have a look for yourself–unless, that is, your mother was a hamster and/or your father smelt of elderberries.