Toyota Goes “Back To The Future” With The Real Marty McFly And Doc Brown

October 21, 2015, is officially the future. At least according to the much-loved Back to the Future film series, it’s the date Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to in the sequel. It also marks the 30th anniversary of the original film, and there are more than a few celebrations planned, including a new documentary on the making of the films.

Rest assured, there will be plenty of brands also getting in on the action–Nike and Pepsi have already got a head start–but Toyota will be launching the latest in its “Fueled by Everything” short-film series, starring the real Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Today the brand unveiled a teaser, with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd chatting in a diner about the future.

“Fueled by Future” will be the fourth installment of the “Fueled by Everything” series, created by agency Droga5, to announce and educate us all on the impending arrival of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell electric car, the Mirai. Past episodes have been directed by Morgan Spurlock and starred comedian Nikki Glaser, but this new episode obviously has some extra meaning. Doug Coleman, Toyota’s national marketing and communications manager for advanced technology vehicles, says the series has done well in terms of opening the broader public’s eyes to the brand’s vision of a hydrogen-filled future.

“It was meant to tap into a wide audience, which is why each ‘Fueled by Everything’ piece has a different tone and approach, so we could reach unique interest groups with our message,” sasy Coleman. “The series has really helped on the sales front as well. Nearly 2,000 people have raised their hand in California for a Mirai. And since we expect to only be able to build 1,000 units this year, we’re now directing interest to a waitlist as production catches up.”

Toyota Mirai

A tie-in with Back to the Future will only draw further interest to the new car, as well as hopefully spark new debate over why we still don’t have dog-walking robots.