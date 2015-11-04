advertisement
Traveling? This App Helps You Decipher A Foreign Pharmacy To Find The Drugs You Need

[Top Photo: Evgeny_Popov via Shutterstock]
By Charlie Sorrel1 minute Read

If you ever needed to re-up your drug supplies while abroad, then you’re going to love Find My Medicine. The app is stuffed with info on over 10,000 medicines and covers 12 countries across Europe, the Americas, and India.

The app is limited to nonprescription medicines and doesn’t include antibiotics. What it does have is a database of brand equivalents of the medicines you use at home, so you can grab your favorite antihistamine to chill out those mosquito bites without worrying that you’re going to slip into a coma.

The basic app is free and offers search by name, active ingredient, or category. Paid upgrades include a GPS locator, offline availability, and removal of ads. If you’re drug dependent, you’ll probably want at least the offline catalog. For everyone else, the app is free, so at the very least, you should bookmark it for your next trip.

Here it is available on iOS and Android.

