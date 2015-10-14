Dropbox Showcases Creative Freedom In First-Ever Brand Campaign

With a new ad campaign, Dropbox is hoping to lift perceptions of the brand from merely being a cloud storage utility to a facilitator and driver of collaborative creativity.

The 60-second ad collects work from 141 creative people of varying professions, including a dinosaur from animator Marc Bouyer, a rocket ship by model maker Matthew Cooper, and a JavaScript/WebG visualization of the files in his own Dropbox by programmer and designer Marcin Ignac. Scientists from the Imperial College of London are also featured, as are jelly sculptors Bombas & Parr.

The premise is that if people have the freedom to work where they want, how they want, and with whom they want, the result will be more creativity. The spot ends with the tagline “Your work. Your team. Your way.”

It is the first work for the brand by agency 72andSunny, and many of the participants were sourced by director Johnny Kelly, who says in a statement that it was “a great opportunity for me to approach illustrators, architects and artists I’ve been lovingly cyber-stalking for years.”

The campaign will also include radio, print, and outdoor executions specific to locations, with no two billboards the same.

This “peek into the heart and soul” of Dropbox is intended to introduce a broader, more compelling purpose to the brand as it pursues an aggressive growth strategy in the brutally competitive cloud market. Since its launch in 2007, Dropbox has added more than 400 million registered users, with numbers doubling between September 2013 and June 2015, according to Statista.

The company, still held privately, was reportedly valued at $10 billion in 2014, when it raised approximately $350 million in a Series 3 funding round. Revenues are undisclosed but thought to be in the region of $300-$400 million for 2014.