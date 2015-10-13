The Democratic Debate In VR Was Novel–For About 3 Minutes

Tuesday night’s CNN Democratic presidential debate was touted as perhaps the first-ever live news broadcast in VR. In the end, it was hardly a defining event that will make virtual reality a phenomenon millions of people want to experience.

Put together by NextVR solely for Samsung’s Gear VR—which is powered by Facebook-owned Oculus’s software—the debate showcased live, wide-angle views of the five “major” 2016 Democratic candidates for president of the United States. Watching the VR version of the debate, you could see a 180-degree view of the candidates from one of three different cameras placed in the debate hall.

It’s hard to know what might have made the VR experience a winner. Virtual reality, as a way to present a full, rich view of live—or recorded—events holds great promise. That’s true for concerts, sporting events, or extreme action sports like BASE jumping: by turning your head, you can see what’s going on all around you. But I found tonight’s VR debates uninspiring after the first few novel minutes of watching the five candidates from a number of different angles.

Our frustrated reporter during tonight’s debate. Photo: Kathleen Craig

Here’s what I saw when I logged in: Three separate looks at the five candidates, with producers switching those looks every couple of minutes (while viewers could not change camera angles during tonight’s debates, NextVR has made that possible during other live events). One was a low shot from the candidates’ left. Another was a high shot from above and behind them. And finally, there was a view from their right side. The one from the rear was perhaps the most interesting, since you could see the entire audience, as well as the back of each candidate’s head. Sanders is not the only one with a bald spot.

But the view was fuzzy. Moderator Anderson Cooper never looked as crisp and clear as he would on TV or on the web, something a number of my Fast Company colleagues would no doubt have been disappointed by. And this, again, makes me question whether watching a debate in VR is really the most interesting way to witness it.

Some people may disagree with me. For example, Twitter user Howard Kim tweeted that the debate “is a rare but a great example where [virtual reality] is actually better than TV and I’m super stoked about it.”

And Twitter user Fergus Pitt thought the VR presentation offered a “great view of the Standing O for Bernie Sanders laying into media focus on Clinton’s email.”