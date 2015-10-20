3 Funding Lessons I’ve Learned As A Female Startup Founder

It certainly isn’t news that the tech industry has a long way to go in terms of gender equality, especially when it comes to raising capital. One recent report found that only 10% of startups that raised Series A rounds last year had female founders, while 94% of decision-makers at VC funds were male.

As female startup founders, we need to see that imbalance as an opportunity for change, not an insurmountable hurdle. I thought hard about that as I opened the seed round for my tech company Stylyze. If I could pull it off, I figured, it wouldn’t just be a win for me and for my startup. It would be a step in the right direction for our industry as a whole. Here are three strategic lessons my experience taught me, which other first-time female startup founders–in the tech sector and out–might also find useful amid the race for funding.

Every founder needs a support network to succeed, and for female founders, that’s especially true. The support of like-minded, successful women can provide important guidance. They can also act as light bearers who offer you words of encouragement or a reality check when you need it most.

Prior to opening Stylyze’s seed round, I built an advisory board of successful women entrepreneurs and CEOs, including Natalie Angelillo and Judy Harris,Courtney Stroum Meagher, and Tama Smith. I also joined a women’s CEO group led by Janis Machala.

Each of these connections individually was crucial, but I relied on this community as a whole for resources and information, not just around the fundraising process, but also about how to be a great CEO. That was indispensable when it came to navigating an industry where women are still so underrepresented at the executive level. And having a support network in your corner is valuable for practical reasons, too, giving you access to important connections when it comes down to actually raising money.