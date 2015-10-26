Un-Fit Bits Will Help You Cheat Your Fitness Tracker And Keep Your Privacy

If you belong to certain health insurance companies–like the New York-based startup Oscar–you can save a little money on your premium if you strap on a Fitbit and walk a certain number of steps.

That’s great, if you want to be healthy. But if you want to game the system, you can simply hang your Fitbit from a special pendulum or drill designed by artists, and let the machine do the work.

The artists created “Unfit-Bits” as a criticism of the issues inherent as companies start to access data from every part of our day. It isn’t only insurance companies that want to know how much you’re exercising; employers are also starting to hand out trackers to save on their own costs. BP’s North American division gave out thousands of Fitbits to employees last year and offers rewards when someone reaches goals. Target is giving its employees 335,000 devices this year.

“Activity trackers are collecting what is a very personal data set, and many also log heart rates and GPS location in addition to step counts,” says Tega Brain, who created Unfit-Bits with Surya Mattu. “From this data, it is possible to see how long you sleep, how many times you wake in the night, and your sexual activities. Do you want your employer in possession of a dataset that shows how often you’re having sex?”

She points out that emerging health data field doesn’t yet have an established code of ethics. It wasn’t until September that Fitbit became HIPAA-compliant.

The artists also noticed some injustice in the new discount programs.

“We started to think about the groups of people who these programs leave out, people who are unable to walk a lot day to day–cab drivers, subway drivers, overworked office workers and folks who can’t afford active adventure weekends,” says Tega Brain, who created Unfit-Bits with Surya Mattu. “As personal data continues to be equated to financial gain, we wanted to make a platform that would give these groups access to the benefits of these new financial schemes.”