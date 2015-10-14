UberRush And Shopify Join Forces For Same-Day Delivery

With UberRush, a courier service Uber launched last year , users can schedule pickup and delivery of packages. Starting Wednesday, the service will power same-day delivery for merchants, too.

Uber is partnering with Shopify, a commerce platform that powers 175,000 small and mid-size businesses, to power same-day deliveries for its merchants in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. The companies, according to a statement, plan to “roll out additional cities over time.” UberRush had been operating in an experimental capacity in New York for about a year, with today serving as its “official launch.” The service is brand-new to Chicago and San Francisco.

Merchants who enroll in the program can offer local customers the option to check “same-day delivery via UberRush” at checkout. They’ll receive a special notification with the request to pack the order, and customers receive a text message when the package is en route. They can track the package using the same map interface as they would to track an Uber driver.

Uber is already transporting more than just people throughout its most popular cities. In addition to UberRush, it has launched a grocery delivery service called UberFresh and a food delivery service called UberEats. Its competitor in the courier space, Postmates, has partnerships to make deliveries for giant companies like Starbucks, Apple, and Walgreens. Uber may be starting with smaller merchants via Shopify, but according to reports, larger brands won’t be far behind.