Instead Of Standing, Why Not Lie Down While You Work? This Desk Lets You Do Both

Maybe you slouch in your Aeron chair. Maybe you tried–and failed–to make using a standing desk a habit. Maybe, like me, your preferred working position is curled up on a sofa.

Is it time for an ergonomic desk and chair that lazy people will actually want to use?

The new Altwork Station, designed by aerospace engineers, has a standing and sitting position. But it also reclines fully into a “zero g” position–basically as comfortable as being in bed–with a monitor, laptop, and mouse floating the proper distance away above you.

“We end up sitting like this,” says co-founder Che Voigt, demonstrating a slump in a typical office chair. “You can make one of two choices: you can say you’re going to sit in this uncomfortable position because it’s more protective of your body. Or, I think we can go the other route, which is, how about we just let people work the way they want to?”

At the push of a button, the desk can tweak the position of everything or fully shift back into sitting or standing. As the back moves, the monitor moves with your eyes, the desk moves with your hands, and the back headrest shifts slightly in or out to best support your head. Throughout the day, in theory, you’ll keep changing position (that is, if you don’t get too comfortable lying down).

“You push a button, move something for literally half a second, but all your stuff’s there,” Voigt says. “You don’t have to readjust. That’s the barrier. We think sitting’s bad for you, we think standing’s bad for you, we don’t think being in ‘zero g’ all the time is going to be good for you. We think being able to move, being able to easily change positions without even thinking about it, is the solution.”

Instead of someone conforming to a desk, the desk conforms to them. Voigt points to an old photo of an early office, where a typist sits hunched over a typewriter. “We blame our smartphones, but it’s not our phones, not our computers,” he says. “It’s this idea that the machine goes on a flat surface, and we bend to the machine.”