Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Takes Dramatic Plunge Down List Of Top CEOs

Last year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ranked No. 1 on Harvard Business Review‘s list of the world’s 100 best-performing CEOs. This year, however, Bezos comes in at No. 87.

The reason for this precipitous drop, HBR says, is that, unlike previous years’ lists, the 2015 ranking judges CEOs on their environmental, social, and political impacts, as well as financial success. So while Bezos remains the top-performing CEO when it comes to financial measures, Amazon received poor marks for social responsibility.

In recent years, Amazon has been criticized for its treatment of warehouse workers, for the cutthroat corporate culture at its Seattle headquarters, and for paying low taxes in Europe.

At the top of HBR‘s list is Lars Rebien Sørensen, CEO of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz landed at No. 12, and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey came in at No. 43.

See the full list here.