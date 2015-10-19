3 Scientifically Proven Behaviors That Lead To Success

In the past, success was thought to result from some combination of inborn talent, timing, and luck. But advances in behavioral science are rapidly reshaping that picture. We now know there are several behaviors that can predictably lead to improved performance. Anyone who practices them is more likely to succeed at what they set out to do. Here’s a look at three of them.

Stanford researcher Carol Dweck has conducted several studies on how mind-sets influence performance. Her research shows that those who have what’s known as a “growth mind-set”–that is, people who believe they can develop skills through hard work–are far more likely to be successful than those who don’t.

Highly successful people are never seduced by their own competence.

The behavioral scientist K. Anders Ericsson has led a meta-study to analyze findings from decades of research on the factors that enable people to reach extraordinary levels of success. One thing Ericsson found–bearing out Dweck’s research–was that those who become top performers relentlessly strive to increase their abilities. It turns out that highly successful people are never seduced by their own competence. They believe their skills are like a muscle that needs to be continually strengthened.

One of the main reasons a growth mind-set drives high achievement is because it alters how the brain perceives failure. Those with different mind-sets are more prone to see failure as a judgment on themselves. If they fail, they feel like failures. In contrast, people with a growth mind-set see failure as feedback–something that shows them how to adapt and take their abilities to the next level.

The Marshmallow Test, which was conducted at Stanford in the late 1960s and early ’70s by behavioral scientist Walter Michel, is a classic research study. The experiment involves showing children a marshmallow and telling them they can eat it now if they like, but if they wait for a short period, they can have two marshmallows. Many of the children scoop up the marshmallow, while others resist the temptation.