Why I’m Not Moving My Startup To San Francisco

When new companies start to gain traction–especially tech companies–it’s hard for their founders not to ponder relocating to San Francisco. Digital communication tools have shrunk the world considerably, but physical location still matters.

I, for one, have certainly entertained the idea of taking my Sydney-based startup to the Bay Area over the past few years, and I know there would be some serious upsides to doing so. San Francisco has more resources, more like-minded people, more tech talent on the hunt for a new challenge, more capital, and quite frankly, more prestige than cities like Sydney–whose tech ecosystem is so much smaller.

But after giving it lots of thought, I’ve decided to stay put, and here’s why.

Early in his book David and Goliath, Malcolm Gladwell introduces Caroline Sacks, a brilliant, straight-A high-school graduate with a penchant for science and biology. When we meet her, Caroline is on a whirlwind tour of universities across the U.S.

She has her sights set on Brown University, and her second choice is the University of Maryland. In due course, Caroline is accepted to both and chooses Brown. Most of us will agree that she’s made the right decision. After all, Brown has more resources, a student body chosen through a more selective application process, and more prestige than the University of Maryland. We assume that such an environment will offer Caroline better career prospects.

But there’s a catch. By choosing Brown, Caroline was much more likely to experience what’s commonly known as being a “small fish in a big pond”–the notion that it’s much harder to distinguish yourself against a greater number of better-matched competitors.

“Relative deprivation” is defined by social scientists as the dissatisfaction that can set in when you’re denied something you feel entitled to. When we compare our own situations with those of others we believe to be our peers, it’s easy to feel like we’ve been shortchanged–even though we’d feel much differently in other contexts.