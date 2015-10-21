Can This Adorable Bedtime Storybook Make Toddlers Want To Code?

President Obama’s been pushing America to learn coding . So what better time to start kids on that path than when they first learn to read?

With adorable monsters and a diverse cast, The Wonderful World of Creatures and Code wants to be your kid’s first storybook introduction to the most common code phrases and concepts of computer programming.

Amie Pascal and Heather Petrocelli were going to a programmer friend’s young son’s birthday party back in 2013 and they wanted to get him a coding storybook that would explain what his dad does for a living. Much to their dismay, a Baby’s First Book of Code didn’t exist–so they started making one on their own. The result, The Wonderful World of Creatures and Code (WWoCC), is live on Kickstarter and on track to be fully funded.

Other books exist that aim to teach young children about coding essentials, but the rare few that exist are aimed at older kids. Probably the best-known example, the wildly-successful-on-Kickstarter Hello Ruby, is a chapter book that is likely too difficult for kids younger than six.

For kids a little older, there are online coding courses aimed directly at children. Some are for specific languages, like KidsRuby, which teaches the Ruby language and works with microcomputer Raspberry Pi, while others, like YouthDigital, teach specialized coding applications like using Java to create Minecraft mods or how to build mobile apps. There are extensive lists of online coding courses and educational games for kids to tinker with coding once they’ve gotten bit by the programming bug–but none of these really suit the introductory 0-7 level that WWoCC is going for.

Pascal and Petrocelli, meanwhile, wanted a classic children’s storybook, a tangible thing for kids just stringing together sentences, and artist Jason Heglund brings a goofy vibrance that lushly illustrates coding’s more abstract concepts.