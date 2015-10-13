This Is What Happens When Mercedes-Benz Gives Kids Toy Cars That Are Crash-Proof

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new commercial based on the simple insight that some people like to crash cars (kids) whereas others (drivers) do not.

Anyone who has watched kids play with toy cars knows that the number-one thing they do is crash them into each other, usually repeatedly with screeching sound effects. What would happen if they were given cars that were impossible to crash? A whole lot of frustration, that’s what.

In the 60-second spot, created by German ad agency Jung von Matt/Alster, children are given pairs of toy cars that are fitted with strong magnets so that they repel each other. This blatant trolling of minors results first in disbelief, followed by head-banging tantrums.

It’s all to promote Mercedes’s Brake Assist System Plus, an automatic braking system fitted in the brand’s C-Class vehicles that uses radar technology to detect other vehicles or pedestrians, and apply brakes, if necessary. The system will also flash the car’s brake lights at the vehicle behind as a warning.

As the tagline says: “Who loves to crash will hate it. Who hates to crash will love it.”