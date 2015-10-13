Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How She Feels About The “American Hustle” Gender Pay Gap

Jennifer Lawrence wants you to know she isn’t difficult or spoiled. But she was concerned that’s how she would come across if she fought for the same compensation her male costars received in American Hustle.

In a short essay in Lena Dunham’s newsletter Lenny, Lawrence admits she’s stayed out of the conversation on feminism because she generally doesn’t like to weigh in on “trending” topics. “But with a lot of talk comes change,” she writes, and proceeds to detail the reasoning behind her stance–or lack thereof.

I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable!

Related: Is Lena Dunham’s New Newsletter Lenny What Feminism Needs Now?

Lawrence discovered the pay gap in the aftermath of the Sony hack last December, which revealed plenty of sensitive information from passwords of social media accounts to more than 47,000 Social Security numbers and other personal data on current and former employees and celebrities.

The breach also created a crisis among Sony’s ranks, revealing information that some, namely co-chair Amy Pascal, would have preferred to stay deeply buried. One of those items was the disparity in compensation between Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale–a full two points (industry parlance for a percentage of the profit pool) less for the women than the men.

The Daily Beast report found that the hack also exposed a gender pay gap among Sony employees. Among 17 of the 6,000 employees making over $1 million, only one is a woman.

Lawrence says when she found out “how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks,” she got mad. At herself. “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early,” Lawrence writes. “I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need.”