Oakley Lets You Ride Bob Burnquist’s Megaramp From The Safety Of Virtual Reality

What better way to market a pair of signature skateboarding shoes than to actually put people, even if virtually, in that pro skateboarder’s shoes? That’s just what Oakley did to launch Bob Burnquist’s new shoe on October 8.

Oakley Dreamland VR, created by agency CUBOCC, is giving us all the opportunity to ride the megaramp without the threat of imminent death, dismemberment, or the need for new slacks. The four-minute VR film mixes live action and animation to illustrate both the feeling of the insanely huge skateboard ramp, as well as Burnquist’s own obsessions, memories, inspirations, and fears.

The film is available in both YouTube 360 and Facebook’s 360 video, but the brand also created a limited-edition foldable cardboard VR viewer integrated with the shoebox to give buyers their own unique way to see it.