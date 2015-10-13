Twitter To Lay Off More Than 300 Employees

In a letter revealing the job cuts–aptly titled “A more focused Twitter”–Dorsey wrote that the engineering team will be most affected by the layoffs. “Product and Engineering are going to make the most significant structural changes to reflect our plan ahead,” he explained. “We feel strongly that Engineering will move much faster with a smaller and nimbler team, while remaining the biggest percentage of our workforce. And the rest of the organization will be streamlined in parallel.”

As noted by Re/code, Dorsey was appointed to the role of CEO in part because he is willing to make these tough decisions. Over the past few months, Dorsey has insisted that Twitter must focus its efforts on making its product approachable for unfamiliar audiences–a problem that is being further illustrated by the hashtag #GiveTwitterASlogan, which has been trending since Tuesday morning. The company is leaning heavily on its Moments feature, which was unveiled last week and collects tweets about the important news of the day; Moments has seemingly borrowed DNA from Snapchat’s Discover tab, which hosts content from various publishing partners.

Dorsey said that Twitter will give its ousted employees “generous exit packages and help finding a new job.” The company will likely spend $15 million in severance payments.

Gawker has pointed out, however, that Twitter may not have orchestrated this announcement as smoothly as Dorsey claimed it would: One employee tweeted that he found out he was laid off through news notifications on his iPhone and his inability to access his work email.

