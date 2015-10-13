advertisement
The “Safe-For-Work” Brand Evolution of Playboy Magazine

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

December, 1953: Hugh Hefner releases his first issue of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover. Now, countless celebrities have graced the cover of Playboy, something that is considered an honor today. But how has Hefner’s lifestyle brand fared against the explicit tastes of today? Watch Playboy‘s brand evolution throughout the years and find out.

