Sure, Why Not? Black Whopper And Green Poo Halloween Costumes Are Now a Thing

Burger King recently delighted . . . someone, I guess, by finally answering the question: What happen if a burger bun was not the usual golden brown, but rather black like an onyx stone in outer space? As it turns out, what happens is your poop turns green. Let’s all take a moment to thank Burger King for giving us a reason to contemplate the hue of fast-food fans’ feces. As if this story weren’t awful enough already, because there are but 18 shopping days left until Halloween, some entrepreneurial Svengali has brought this travesty of a costume into existence.

It’s another firm reminder that just because you can do a thing doesn’t mean that you should, and also that some people don’t deserve Halloween. Let us know the worst topical costume you’ve ever encountered in the comments below.

[via That’s Nerdalicious]