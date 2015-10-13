Fast Company Is Looking For A Super-Talented Digital Designer

Fast Company is looking for a Senior Digital Designer to work on our app, website, and the new products that we are introducing in 2016. The primary focus will be on our mobile and website, and that will entail continuously evolving the design of the Fast Company network, as well as editorial packages and interactive features.

The ideal candidate has deep expertise in visual/graphic design, a demonstrated track record of designing digital products according to UX best practices, and a passionate desire to work at the cutting edge of digital design.

Here are some qualifications:

At least four years experience as a designer of websites and apps, and a track-record producing world-class work

A particular strength in visual design (publication design experience is a plus)

Proven ability to tackle design problems at varying scales, from tiny UI details to overarching product definition

Superb taste and a keen eye for trends in digital design

Experience working in an Agile/Lean development process

Proven talent at identifying where UI and UX can be improved, rethought, and reinvented

The ability to work creatively within the company’s brand guidelines

Expert proficiency with the tools of the trade (Photoshop, InVision, Sketch, etc.)

A strong working familiarity with CSS and Javascript

The ability to work collaboratively and communicate clearly

A passion for Fast Company and it’s sub-properties, Co.Design, Co.Exist, and Co.Create

The pay is competitive and the position offers ample opportunity to produce your best work, in a organization that moves fast, with little hierarchy or bureaucracy. If you’d like to apply, please send your resume, a brief note of introduction, and a link to your portfolio to ckuang AT fastcompany DOT com, with the subject line “Digital Designer Job.”

EOE.