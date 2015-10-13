10 Brutally Honest Slogans For Twitter

The hashtag #GiveTwitterASlogan has been trending on Twitter since early Tuesday morning, with more than 25,000 users suggesting slogans for the social network.

It’s no surprise the hashtag has become so popular. One of the reasons Twitter has struggled to grow its user base is that new users often don’t understand the point of Twitter. In fact, after new CEO Jack Dorsey officially took the reins at the company last week, he tweeted, “Our work forward is to make Twitter easy to understand by anyone in the world.” Earlier this year, Twitter CFO Anthony Noto described the problem frankly: “Non-users continue to ask, ‘Why should I use Twitter?'”

The tens of thousands of #GiveTwitterASlogan tweets should give Twitter’s executives a few things to think about as they continue to grapple with the company’s identity.

The first tweet using the hashtag appeared to come from Twitter user @ShutUpAmanda.

Here are 10 of our favorite fake slogans:

