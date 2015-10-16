50 Free Apps To Make You An Incredibly Productive Person

You’re running a million miles an hour, trying to hold down a tight schedule full of tight deadlines on a tight ship. From messages to meetings to managing meddlesome minutiae, these 50 apps can help you work wonders with your otherwise limited time.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Beef Up Your Brand Like most businesses, it’s completely reasonable to think that much of your marketing strategy relies heavily upon popular social networks. Try Postfity (web) to manage your Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google Plus accounts. You can blast an update out to multiple accounts at the same time, or use the handy scheduling tool to dole your musings out at predetermined times. The free version lets you connect up to five accounts and schedule up to 10 updates. Grab Screenshots In Seconds FireShot (web) is a slick, lightweight screenshot tool that works with just about every browser to quickly grab whatever’s in your browser window. You can save the visible section of the page, the entire page, or a selection of your choosing, all with a single click. Once you’ve got what you need, you can download it as an image file, as a PDF file, or print it out. Keep All Those Passwords Straight If you use the same password for everything (don’t do it!), check out Dashlane (Android, iOS, web). It’s a password manager for mobile devices and desktops that keeps track of all your logins, automatically entering your credentials as you surf. The app will automatically generate new, super-strong passwords for you and can lock itself down if you lose your phone. The free version is limited to one device at a time. Protect Your Email Address Stop trading your email address for free stuff! MailDrop (web) lets you create a onetime address that disappears after you’re done with it–perfect for those quick-hit deals, downloads, and promotions. There’s no signup or passwords involved–by MailDrop’s admission, it should not be used for sensitive email–and you can store up to 10 messages should you need to engage in a bit of back and forth with your recipient. Leave your temporary mailbox untouched for 24 hours, and it’ll vanish forever. Convert Videos With Your Eyes Closed With several competing video formats out there, it’s hard to please everyone. Thankfully, Any Video Converter (Mac, Windows) makes it easy to convert a video from one format to another–or several videos from one format to another. Drag your videos into the app, and select from more than 150 possible output formats, all thoughtfully categorized for specific devices, web formats, and offline formats. Then hit the Convert Now button, grab a cup of coffee, and . . . well, that’s about it. Let Your Phone Type For You You’ve never really had a way with words, and scratching out screeds on a smartphone can be maddening. Try SwiftKey (Android, iOS) as a keyboard replacement. The more you use it, the more it learns about how you type, including the ability to pull data from popular cloud-connected services you use in order to return incredibly personalized predictions. Just type your first word and the app will suggest the next one right above the keyboard.

advertisement

advertisement

Minimize Downtime Like it or not, your website is probably going to crash once in a while. Montastic (web) can keep an eye on your site around the clock, sending you an email if your site goes down, and sending another one once it’s back up. The free plan lets you monitor up to three URLs at a time, and checks in every 30 minutes, while inexpensive paid plans shorten the check-in time to five minutes. Organization Any.do Get Your Ducks In A Row When it comes to keeping track of life’s many, many tasks, Any.do (Android, iOS, web) offers plenty of options without being overly complicated. You can even forward an email message to turn it into a task–the 21st-century equivalent of stuffing Post-It notes all over your desk. And all your notes, tasks, and to-dos synchronize with the web-based version of Any.do so you can access them from just about anywhere. Put Paper In Its Place TinyScan (Android, iOS) helps you digitize the mountain of paperwork, receipts, and takeout menus threatening to split your desk in half. This very simple but effective scanner app lets you capture images as PDFs that you can email to yourself or save to Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, and other popular cloud storage services. You can save documents in black and white or color, and you can string several snaps into single documents if you’re working with multiple items that belong together. Take No-Fuss Notes Simplenote (Android, iOS) focuses on letting you take quick notes without worrying too much about organization. All your notes are searchable and synch to other devices, with a built-in to-do list to help you stay on track if you need to get certain tasks done. If you’re not naturally super organized, this can be a good first step towards a slightly less messy lifestyle. Handle (Chrome, iOS) pulls your Gmail, Google Calendar, and to-do list together into one handy dashboard. It turns your email messages into actionable items and serves them up in the middle column of a distraction-free interface, flanked on either side by your projects and your calendar. The iOS app lets you add new tasks via Siri as well. Whiteboard Together Finally, a way to experience the white-knuckled thrill of a . . . well, it’s still whiteboarding. Even if you’re not in the same room as your colleagues, you can share a real-time virtual whiteboard with SyncSpace (Android, iOS). Add text and doodles as a group, and when you’ve finally gotten all your ideas down, your whiteboard can be emailed around as a set of images or even edited later if you need to make some changes.

advertisement

advertisement