Pinterest Wants To Be Your Discovery Engine For Travel

If you often find yourself trapped in your cubicle, pinning exotic locales to your Pinterest travel board and planning lofty getaways, here’s an update that might appeal to your inner globetrotter: Pinterest is upgrading its Place Pins feature, opening up location data to a total of 7 billion Pins.

Two years ago, Pinterest introduced Place Pins, in an effort to tap into the vast travel-planning market; the social network found that its users were increasingly using Pinterest to create boards devoted to their jet-setting aspirations and vacation plans. At the time, the company claimed that Pinterest users were pinning more than 1.5 million places on a daily basis.

Today, Pinterest is doubling down on its efforts to make a dent in the travel discovery and planning market–one that a number of curatorial apps have attempted to tackle. The updates to Place Pins will allow users to not only discover new places, but also plan how to visit them and learn more about them. With a tap, Pinterest users will be able to find directions to a pinned location via Google Maps, as well as check out reviews and visit relevant local websites.

Pinterest will also act as a recommendation engine, showing prospective travelers other spots located nearby or places that have been saved often. A travel app launched earlier this year, called Spot, similarly curates recommendations based on the activity of friends or fellow travelers.

The new and improved Place Pins will be rolled out today to all iOS users, with plans to bring it to Android and desktop soon. The top pinned places on Pinterest include far-flung destinations like Marrakesh, Morocco; Kyoto, Japan; and Positano, Italy.