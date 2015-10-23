6 Fixes To Break Corporate Surveillance Of The Internet

Internet entrepreneur Maciej Cegłowski wants to regulate the Internet . We’ve been continually bullied with the doctrine of free market, so that probably sounds radical to you, but the corporate surveillance we agree to is far more invasive than government surveillance. The result is that we now enjoy almost no privacy when we use the Internet.

“We would never agree to carry tracking devices and report all our most intimate conversations if the government made us do it,” says Cegłowski, who founded Pinboard, a social bookmarking site that puts privacy front and center. “But under such a scheme, we would enjoy more legal protections than we have now. By letting ourselves be tracked voluntarily, we forfeit all protection against how that information is used.”

The Internet is broken, and Cegłowski has six fixes, all of which require the Internet to be regulated the same way as electricity, or roads, or air travel. They all carry heavy regulations that keep us safe, and nobody is complaining that those markets are having innovation choked out of them. None regulate you, the user. In fact, they grant you many of the freedoms that you already enjoy in offline life. Here are those fixes.

You should be able to download any information that a company holds on you, in “a usable electronic format.” Ever wonder what data Google keeps on you? This fix would tell you. Right now all we have to go on are indecipherable privacy policies, or the word of the corporations concerned. If we could see the data, it would be a lot harder for these companies to creatively cheat on those promises.

Just what it sounds like–when you close an online account, you should be able to nuke it. All of it. We know that digital information has a way of hanging around, and Cegłowski knows better than most. His “anti-social bookmarking service,” a paid site that saves bookmarks, but can also archive entire web pages for you. “Programmers recoil from deleting anything, since mistakes can be so dangerous,” says Cegłowski. Even Pinboard does something called a soft delete, “a practice where accounts are flagged but data never gets deleted.”

And even if they do delete your data, it will live on in backups. These should also be deleted. “Not having infinite backups might help us take better care of what we do keep,” says Cegłowski.

But is it possible to get a framework of laws that actually hold CEOs accountable? Cegłowski’s example is the tobacco industry, which was eventually broken by slow and constant public pressure, despite huge lobbying resources.