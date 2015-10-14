Probing The Brain: Three New TV Specials Look At What Makes Us Who We Are

With apologies to the zombie apocalypse, finally, more shows about brains that don’t have to do with eating them.

Increasing awareness of autism, mental illness, and age-related cognitive decline, coupled with developments in imaging and implant technology, have enabled scientists to better understand and improve human perception.

Three TV specials and limited series are exploring those discoveries. The first, PBS’s The Brain With Dr. David Eagleman, hosted by the neuroscientist, TED speaker, and bestselling author, begins Oct. 14.

Then, on Oct. 25, National Geographic Channel—maker of Brain Games—presents the two-hour special Brain Surgery Live With Mental Floss. It follows that with the Nov. 1 kick-off of Breakthrough, a more expansive look at human ingenuity across several areas, with an episode devoted to brain research.

Photo: courtesy of PBS

Dr. David Eagleman

The Brain devotes six hour-long episodes to how cutting-edge science investigates the way brain function contributes to our reality, sense of self, self-control, and how we can use that understanding to improve society.

“The advent of new technology has allowed us to see into the brain in a much different level than we’ve been able to before,” says Eagleman. “That sparked a lot of the progress and interest in neuroscience.”

The series uses extreme examples—a child cup-stacking champion, an epilepsy patient who had half her brain removed in treatment, Sarajevo communities recovering from recent genocide—to illustrate everyday brain function, neuroplasticity, and learning capability.