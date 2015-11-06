advertisement
MaxDelivery On Controlling Growth For A Sustainable Business

By Bryan Neilon1 minute Read

Can a company fall victim to its own growth? One-hour delivery service Kozmo.com grew past the point of being viable. Their free deliveries ended up costing more than they made – making way for MaxDelivery, a new company with a sustainable business model. See how founder Chris Siragusa learned from the setbacks he faced with Kozmo.com to turn MaxDelivery into a success.

