The Worst Halloween Costumes To Wear To Work

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Dressing up for Halloween in the office can be a time to show off your creativity. However, it’s a thin line between a fun costume that shows off your personality, and wearing a costume that makes everyone you work with feel supremely uncomfortable. If your day includes certain situations (like firing someone, asking for a raise, or eating in front of people), you may want to leave the costume at home.

