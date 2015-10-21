Being micromanaged by your boss can make you feel like you aren’t trusted or respected. Those feelings are amplified when the person hovering over your shoulder is technically under you on the org chart.

This week, psychologist Art Markman helps a reader who has been promoted above her former micromanaging boss, yet the undermining behavior has continued.

I have what may be a unique problem. I’m being micromanaged by someone below me. I had previously held the lower position under this micromanager. I’ve been promoted and now I’m above her, but she is still micromanaging me. I’m a diligent, reliable, creative, and consultative worker, but this person appears unable to relinquish her status and control. She even shouts contradictory advice from another room when I’m dealing with the public. Of course this makes me feel undermined and defensive (not to mention stressed out), but I don’t know how to deal with it. Any advice?

That is an interesting problem. It is no surprise that you are stressed by what is happening.

There are two elements to this case. First, the person micromanaging you used to be your supervisor. Second, this individual continues to micromanage now that you are in the position of authority.

Micromanaging is often a way for people to control anxiety about work. By telling others what to do, micromanagers minimize how much they have to improvise, because they are constraining the way other people do their jobs. In addition, they insulate themselves from failure, because if the process fails, they can point to any deviation you made from their instructions as the source of failure.

In this case, there is an additional source of anxiety for the micromanager, because she used to be your supervisor, and now your roles are reversed. This switch can be difficult, particularly for people who feel as though their career has stalled.

While it is helpful to have some understanding of why this person is micromanaging you, the solution to your problem is the same, regardless of exactly why you are being micromanaged. You are the supervisor here, and you have someone working in your group who is being disruptive to the smooth functioning of your group. This individual is undermining your authority and is making it hard for you to do your job.