My New Boss Is Too Inexperienced, What Should I Do?

When someone is promoted before they are ready, it can be hard to hold your tongue and let them make mistakes, especially when it hurts your goals. But how can you speak up without being undermining?

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader with an inexperienced boss figure out when and how to speak up.

My previous manager retired and was replaced by a qualified but inexperienced new manager. The new manager seems both unable to offer direction and make decisions, which affects the performance of our store. I am sure he will eventually catch up, but time is limited. The negative effect could affect the whole team in our year-end bonuses and personal goals. I know what needs to be done, but I don’t want to step on his toes and need to show that I respect the chain of command. I’m a manager too, and I don’t want to set a poor example for my people. How can I bring this person up to speed without coming across as uncooperative?

Unfortunately your problem is one I encounter a lot. It happens all the time in organizations and businesses—unqualified or underqualified people become bosses and CEOs and managers.

But, as you’ve pointed out, what you need to do is work on a solution and not concentrate on the problem. And there is a solution:

It may look like a big problem at the moment, but this situation is actually an opportunity for you to take on an important leadership role. Become the asset that is missing. The more you can accomplish, the more you will stand out—in a good way—and the better it will be for yourself, your team, and your business.

Focus on your job, and on your leadership. When you become frustrated by your manager’s lack of expertise, do what you can within your own sphere of leadership with your own team. Concentrate on leading from within and being the best you can be in challenging circumstances.

Help your new boss do their job. Position yourself as someone who can help a new person adjust, even through the awkwardness of your reporting relationship. Don’t concentrate on the weakness but on solutions, and lend a hand wherever possible. If your new manager is not making decisions, ask questions that will lead in the right direction and prompt a response.