Don’t Cross The Streams: The Tech Of Modern “Ghost Hunting”

Paranormal investigators, or “ghost hunters” as most of us refer to them, are private investigators who visit homes and businesses subject to perceived hauntings. And, like most other industries these day, they rely on specialized technology to do their jobs.

Brian Patrick of the Los Angeles Paranormal Association, a group of paranormal enthusiasts that investigate what he calls “perceived paranormal phenomena,” tells Fast Company that he typically brings a specific “toolkit” with him on investigations. According to Patrick, a typical kit includes temperature gauge meters, electromagnetic field meters, a variety of recording devices, infrared or night vision cameras, flashlights, and thermal energy detectors.

Paranormal investigators, for the most part, believe that evidence of ghostly activity can be found through scientific means such as recording audio, unusual temperature fluctuations, or capturing photographs. Their jobs have been made a lot more public in the past decade thanks to the television show Ghost Hunters, which has aired on the Syfy channel since 2004. The program has marked what it means to be a paranormal investigator in the public eye, and has become somewhat iconic in its own right.

These investigations are often videotaped and have found eager audiences on YouTube. One group of ghost hunters, the Virginia-based Richmond Investigators of the Paranormal (RIP), filmed the footage below at Thomas Jefferson’s childhood home, the Tuckahoe Plantation.

The core item in most ghost hunters’ toolkits is an electromagnetic field (EMF) detector. These are normally used for home improvement–they’re great at finding problems with wiring behind walls–but paranormal investigators have retrofitted them into gadgets that they claim can detect spirits. They measure fields created by alternating currents, and many ghost hunters believe that ghosts have some sort of electromagnetic residue. What those residues or traces are, exactly, depends on who you ask (or what movies you watch)–but there is a bit of a consensus that those indeed exist.

An electromagnetic field detector generally costs between $50 and $200 on Amazon or through a home-improvement store; the truly thrifty can even find several mobile apps that claim to work as EMF detectors.

It’s an article of faith for many paranormal investigators that, along with EMF detectors, special cameras with full-spectrum sensors or heat-finding capabilities can find possible evidence of spirits. These cameras, which typically run in the hundreds of dollars, detect visible, near-infrared, and near-ultraviolet light.