From Dollar Stores To High-End Art Galleries, How Refinery29’s Top Execs Stay Creative

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In our new series, Out of Office, host Casey Gerald, cofounder and CEO of MBAs Across America, hangs out with Philippe von Borries and Piera Gelardi of the incredibly fast growing fashion and lifestyle brand, Refinery29. The trio talks creativity, vision, and finding inspiration in unlikely places. Watch the above video, then tell us where you go to get inspired with #OutOfOffice. Happy creating!

