Are You Making The Right Impression?

We’ve all heard the expression, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” so it’s imperative that we make the best possible impression the first time around. Luckily, we have some pointers on what to do when you find yourself in the potentially stressful position of starting a new position. Should you go to lunch with your new colleagues or stay at your desk and immerse yourself in work? Should you ask a lot of questions when given your first project, or try to figure it out on your own rather than ask for direction? These situations and much more are in the above video. Watch it, then tell us your tips for first impressions at #WorkSmart.