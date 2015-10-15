7 Strategies For Regaining Focus In A Hectic Workplace

We talk a lot about time management, but for all our efforts to set aside time to tackle important projects, we miss overlooking one key thing: being able to focus on actually completing them.

The reason concentration can be such a struggle even after you clear space in your schedule is that your brain gets accustomed to operating in a rapid-fire, reactive mode. Intentionally or otherwise, many of our workplaces and working habits encourage that high-octane cognitive state. And unless you deliberately shift mental gears beforehand, you’ll be fighting against it the whole time you’re trying to focus on that one big project. These seven strategies can help you slow your mind down in order to focus on important work.

If you wait until your important project becomes urgent before starting to work on it, it’s probably already too late. The whole point is to sidestep the pressure of urgency on your ability to focus. Instead, schedule a meeting with yourself where you plan to do nothing but work on that task. Then make it a priority to keep that meeting. That will help you avoid the trap of not even attempting to focus because of all the smaller, more urgent things you could knock out more quickly. What’s more, you’ll have primed your brain in advance to anticipate upcoming focused time.

To make focusing as easy as possible, dig into your important work after taking a natural break from the more urgent stuff. Maybe that’s as soon as you arrive in the office–ideally, a little while before other staff begin to trickle in–or right after lunch. In both cases you avoid getting your mind too revved up with quick wins just before you need to concentrate.

When you can’t avoid shifting into get-it-done mode before you work on your important tasks, at least take a quick break before you attempt to buckle down. Go on a short walk outside, even if it’s just for a few minutes. It can calm you down and help you shift into a more diffuse, creative mode, as opposed to a divide-and-conquer mind-set. That can also help you start to think more strategically–rather than just executionally–about how you want to accomplish what you need to. Whether it’s thinking through a project plan, writing an article, or putting together a presentation, you can start to think through the big picture before setting about realizing it, so that once you sit down, you already have a sense of your approach.