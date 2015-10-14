Want To Be A GoPro Star? The GoPro Awards Will Give $5M A Year For Great Content

GoPro wants to be a media company, not just a manufacturer of popular action cameras–but to make that transition it needs to motivate a vast network of people to start churning out great content with its devices.

That’s why the company is launching the GoPro Awards today, a program it hopes will inspire the creation of more and better content, and which could hand out as much as $5 million a year in awards to people making the best videos with GoPro cameras like those in its Hero line.

Introducting the GoPro Awards.

There’s no doubt GoPro users are already enthusiastically making and sharing their work. A quick search for the term “GoPro” on YouTube reveals 23 million videos of everything from surfing to skydiving to babies walking on the beach, and just about everything in between.

GoPro clearly believes there’s room for even more.

“We want to thank our community for the great content they’re capturing,” Zander Lurie, GoPro’s senior vice president of media and entertainment told Fast Company, “and motivate them to capture more of it.”

Each week, the company plans on promoting award winners on its social channels, and giving out awards of $5,000 for the best video edit, $1,000 for the best video clip, and $500 for the best photo.

The program will recognize content makers in a variety of categories, GoPro said. They include action, adventure, animals, family, motorsports, music, science and how-to, and travel.