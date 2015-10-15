Your Startup’s Guide To Hiring The Right CEO

If you’re an entrepreneur starting a new venture, don’t assume you have to be its CEO. You might have many roles on the operational team, or you might only be a founder yet still add enormous value to the company. But if you don’t serve as CEO yourself, it falls to you (and your cofounders) to find someone who can.

At any great company, a CEO has to be able to motivate people under difﬁcult conditions. She should have high integrity that earns employees’ loyalty and trust. She must also be able to listen and have a mind capable of adapting to changing situations—all while making important decisions on strategy, culture, recruiting, milestones, products, and much more.

So how do you find a candidate who meets all those qualifications?

Vinod Khosla, one of the world’s leading venture capitalists, told us when we spoke that there’s a certain of the type of CEO he prefers to invest in and on whose boards he prefers to serve. He seeks out those who have radical new ideas—the kind that create new categories of business not just by having a bold vision but through the managerial skills for actually executing it. “It’s not about people who have focus groups to determine products, which reduce everything to mediocrity,” he said.

“It’s not about consensus or common opinions . . . The development of really new product concepts is done by vision, not by process—it’s about vision, passion, and the courage of convictions.”

In our own experience of developing the personal voice assistant Siri, new ventures that depend on a breakthrough technology almost always garner two critiques from doubters. They say it’s already been done, or they say it’s impossible to do. It takes a CEO with the kind of leadership style Khosla discusses in order to move the company forward, armed with the conviction that it is possible and has not been done before.

There are many ways of looking at the talents of great CEOs, but the ability to inspire people to do the impossible is high on the list. Ken Langone, cofounder of The Home Depot, put it well in an interview last year with Grant’s Interest Rate Observer: