The Problem With In-Flight Wi-Fi

Ever get frustrated with the poor quality of your airplane’s Wi-Fi connectivity? Noah Robischon and Austin Carr certainly have, which is why the company Gogo is their topic of discussion on this installment of The 29th Floor. Gogo Inflight Internet allows travelers to complete rudimentary tasks online while high in the sky. Without any real competition to keep airlines in check, premium costs and poor service for Internet connectivity are on the horizon for frequent flyers. Check out the video and see what Noah and Austin think the best solution to this problem could be.